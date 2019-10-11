|
|
James E. Hoffman
James Edwin Hoffman, age 79, of Milford, beloved husband of Barbara Buturla Hoffman for 55 years, died on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Jim was born in Bridgeport on September 10, 1940 to the late Edwin and Irene Sorensen Hoffman. He was a proud veteran of the US Coast Guard and was a retired State Trooper in the traffic division for the State of Connecticut for 32 years. Jim then worked as an inspector for the Department of Motor Vehicles in Bridgeport for 10 years. He was an avid stamp collector and loved to travel the world. Survivors include his children: Robyn M. Hoffman of Shelton and James W. Hoffman of Matawan, NJ and sisters; Mary Lawlor (Brian) of Warwick, RI and Martha Krankall (Rudy) of Beacon Falls and several nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his brother, William Hoffman. Friends may call on Wednesday, October 16th from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm in The Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 17th at 10:00 am at Saint Ann Church (Saint Raphael Parish) 501 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford. Interment with full military honors will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Diabetes Association, 2060 Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 14, 2019