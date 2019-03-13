James W. Hussey, Jr.

James Walter Hussey, Jr., age 85, of Milford, passed away on March 9, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. He was born in Bridgeport, the son of the late Sarah MacNamara Dunphy and late James W. Hussey, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident. He attended Bullard Haven Technical High School before joining the Marine Corps, and served his country proudly as a Corsair Mechanic during the Korean War. He was employed at Sikorsky Aircraft for 44 years until his retirement as a mechanic. Jim was a lifelong member of the Marine Corps League Detachment #1129 of Stratford and was an active attendee of the Monroe United Methodist Church of Monroe, CT.

He is survived by his wife Anita Stabler-Hussey; his daughter Dawn Applegate of Naugatuck and his granddaughter Ashley Applegate and her fiancé, Steve Lafo of Naugatuck. Friends are invited to attend his funeral service with Military Honors on Friday at 9:15 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 515 Cutlers Farm Rd., Monroe. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church, 515 Cutlers Farm Rd., Monroe, CT 06468 or The Marine Corps League Housatonic Detachment, #1129 P.O. Box 281, Stratford, CT 06615-0281.