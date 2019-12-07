|
|
James J. Egan, Jr.
James J. Egan, Jr., age 95, of Trumbull entered into rest on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Jewish Home for the Elderly with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of the late Elizabeth (Hamilton) Egan. Mr. Egan was born in Trenton, New Jersey on July 28, 1924 son of the late James J. Egan, Sr. and Sarah (Walsh) Egan and was a New Jersey resident for most of his life before moving to Connecticut. He received his undergraduate degree at Rider University and continued his education to receive his Law Degree at Fordham University. Mr. Egan was an attorney for Chelsea Title and Guaranty Company for many years until his retirement. While in New Jersey, he was an active member of the Knights of Columbus. Mr. Egan was the beloved father of James J. Egan, III and his wife Kathy, Nancy Fuschetti and her husband Steve, Deborah Hanna and Sara Beth Egan and brother of Eileen Raney. He is the loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mr. Egan was predeceased by a brother Thomas Egan and a sister Marion Kirkham. Friends are invited to his memorial service on Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Church, 6948 Main St., Trumbull. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the National Federation of the Blind of CT, 111 Sheldon Rd., Unit 420, Manchester, CT 06045. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 8, 2019