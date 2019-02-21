James J. Elward

James J. Elward, age 57, of Prospect, formerly of Beacon Falls, beloved husband of Marian (Nelson) Elward, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury. Jim was born in Bridgeport and was a longtime resident of Beacon Falls before moving to Prospect. He was a retired Lieutenant for the Bridgeport Fire Department Engine #7. He was currently working as an RN for the Connecticut Counseling Center Inc. He was a volunteer for the Prospect Fire Department, Jim was a mentor at both the Fire Department and in Nursing. He was a member of B.A.R.F., an avid NY Yankees fan, and a dog enthusiast especially for his Yorkshire Terriers.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his two sons, David N. Elward, of Wilamantic, and Justin Elward, of Prospect, one brother, Larry Elward, of Torrington and numerous friends. Friends are invited to attend his Funeral on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave., Bridgeport. Burial will be private. Friends may call on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bridgeport Fallen Fire Fighters Foundation, PO Box 522, Bridgeport, CT 06604. To light a candle or leave a condolence online go to www.larsonfh.com Published in Connecticut Post from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary