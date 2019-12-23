Connecticut Post Obituaries
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
James J. Higgins Sr. Obituary
James J. Higgins, Sr.
James Joseph Higgins Sr, age 88, beloved husband of the late Wilhelmina Attanasio Higgins of Oxford, entered through the eternal Gates of Heaven on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bridgeport on January 7, 1931, he was the youngest son of Thomas E. Higgins and Mary Thomas Higgins. Jim was a longtime resident of Bridgeport. He was an avid card player and enjoyed watching baseball and football. His survivors include his loving children, James J. Higgins, Jr. of Bridgeport and Patricia Higgins Borges and her husband John of Oxford and his grandchildren, Anthony James Borges and Karlie Rose Borges, his god-son Gregg Cavalier and his wife Debbie of Trumbull, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Higgins and sisters Margaret Jordan, Helen Keegan and Marie Cavalier. Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Patrick Church, 851 North Ave., Bridgeport on Friday December 27, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Arrangements in care of The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 26, 2019
