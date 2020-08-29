1/1
James J. Murphy Sr.
James (Jay) Murphy, Sr.
James (Jay) Murphy, Sr., age 61, of Shelton entered into rest on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Griffin Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Nancy L. (Tyszka) Murphy who would have celebrated their 37th anniversary in September. Jay was born in Bridgeport on August 12, 1959 son of the late John F. Murphy III and Maureen (Coleman) Murphy. A 1977 graduate of St. Joseph's High School in Trumbull; Jay grew up playing baseball, softball, football, basketball and bowling. He would watch just about any sport, and could recite every word of every M.A.S.H. episode. Jay was involved in many activities at the former St. Joseph's School in Shelton, where he also coached his son's basketball teams. He spent 24 years volunteering at the church Carnival as part of the kitchen crew, set-up and take-down crew, maintenance staff, and also served as a Committee member; he was also a long-time member of St. Joseph's Men's Club. He enjoyed his garden and grew more cherry tomatoes than could be eaten in one season. A former machinist by trade, Jay will be remembered as stubborn at times, but always willing to help anyone. In his own mind, a jack of all trades. He was the loving father of James Murphy, Jr. and his wife Suzanne (Benoit) Murphy and William Murphy and his wife Allyssa (Alair) Murphy, brother of John Murphy IV, Peter Murphy, Tara Johnson, Maureen Forno and her husband Jim and the late Kevin Murphy. Jay was the proud grandfather of Colin Murphy and Oliver Murphy and was also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Due to the Covid pandemic his funeral services will be held at a time to be announced. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Spooner House, 30 Todd Rd., Shelton CT 06484. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton has been entrusted with his arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
