James Martin Steidlmayer, age 78, of Trumbull, beloved husband of Lorrie Eschmann Steidlmayer passed away at home on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Born in Colusa, CA on March 22, 1941, he was a son of the late Charles R. and M. Louise Lorenzato Steidlmayer. Jim attended Chico State University and was a pilot for American Airlines for over 30 years. He was a resident of Trumbull for 51 years, a Constable for the Town and a board member of Long Hill Burial Grounds. He also served on the Trumbull Golf Commission, was a member of the Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club and the Gray Eagles of American Airlines. In addition to Lorrie, his wife of 51 years, survivors include his beloved daughter, Amy and her husband Bruce Olsen of Michigan and a cherished grandson, Liam as well as many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers and a sister in California. Friends are invited to meet directly in Christ the King Church, 4700 Madison Ave., Trumbull on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. There will be no calling hours. The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 17, 2019