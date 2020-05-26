James E. Melillo
James ("Jim") E. Melillo, age 77, of Shelton entered into rest on Friday, May 22, 2020 in St. Vincent's Medical Center with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of 53 years to Bette Merrill Melillo. Jim was born in Derby on March 25, 1943, son of the late Rocco and Kathleen Reilly Melillo, and was a resident of Shelton for most of his life. Jim owned and operated Jim Melillo Builders for many years until his retirement. He built several homes across the state, including his own, until he turned the focus of his business to installing steel windows and doors with his son, James Melillo Jr., and his son-in-law, Brian Wynne. Jim loved watching golf, and especially enjoyed attending the Travelers Championship with his wife each year. Jim loved vacationing with his family, all of whom will treasure their many memories from the Jersey Shore. Jim was a family man who was very proud of his children, his son-in-law and his grandchildren. Grandpa had a special bond with "his boys", and never missed any of his grandchildren's events. Grandpa adored his boys, saw them almost every day and nothing made him smile more than being with his boys. He is the beloved father of Lisa Melillo-Wynne and her husband Brian Wynne and James Melillo, and the loving grandfather of Brady and Brennan Wynne. Jim had a special place in his heart for his "adopted daughter," Kelly Webster Bazydola, her husband Greg and daughter, Katie. He is also survived by his nephew Michael Callini, and his niece Kathleen Callini. He was predeceased by his nephew Andrew Callini, and his sister, Joyce Callini. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private burial will be held in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to The Hole In the Wall Gang Camp, Attn: Chief Development and Communications Officer, 555 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please leave online condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 26, 2020.