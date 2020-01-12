|
|
James Joseph Mikusky
James J. Mikusky, age 89, of Trumbull, passed away January 11, 2020. He was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Charles and Julia Mikusky. He graduated with honors from Bassick High School in 1948. Mr. Mikusky received his undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering, graduating with honors from Yale University in 1957. He graduated with honors in 1994 from the University of Bridgeport, receiving an M.B.A. He was an Engineering and Marketing Leader in Military Marketing, working for Sikorsky Aircraft, Norden Systems, Lear Siegler and Teledyne Systems. He was also Assistant Chairman of the Electrician Engineering Dep't. at Bridgeport Engineering Community College. Mr. Mikusky proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. during the Korean Conflict. He was a dedicated parishioner at St. Theresa Church, serving as an usher for many years. He will be greatly missed. Survivors include his four daughters, Susan Marie O'Connor and her husband Martin, Nancy Lynn Salvatore, Judith Ann Mikusky and Cathleen Alice Loyens and her partner Mark McWhorter; 7 grandchildren James M. O'Connor and his wife Ashley, Tina M. Christiano, Ashley Loyens, Joshua Loyens, Jonas Loyens, Madeline Loyens and Andre Loyens and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Dorothy (Grady) Mikusky; his grandson Jack Loyens and his brother Charles J. Mikusky. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Friday at 10:15 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St. Trumbull. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4-7:30 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 13, 2020