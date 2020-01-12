Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mikusky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Mikusky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Mikusky Obituary
James Joseph Mikusky

James J. Mikusky, age 89, of Trumbull, passed away January 11, 2020. He was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Charles and Julia Mikusky. He graduated with honors from Bassick High School in 1948. Mr. Mikusky received his undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering, graduating with honors from Yale University in 1957. He graduated with honors in 1994 from the University of Bridgeport, receiving an M.B.A. He was an Engineering and Marketing Leader in Military Marketing, working for Sikorsky Aircraft, Norden Systems, Lear Siegler and Teledyne Systems. He was also Assistant Chairman of the Electrician Engineering Dep't. at Bridgeport Engineering Community College. Mr. Mikusky proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. during the Korean Conflict. He was a dedicated parishioner at St. Theresa Church, serving as an usher for many years. He will be greatly missed. Survivors include his four daughters, Susan Marie O'Connor and her husband Martin, Nancy Lynn Salvatore, Judith Ann Mikusky and Cathleen Alice Loyens and her partner Mark McWhorter; 7 grandchildren James M. O'Connor and his wife Ashley, Tina M. Christiano, Ashley Loyens, Joshua Loyens, Jonas Loyens, Madeline Loyens and Andre Loyens and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Dorothy (Grady) Mikusky; his grandson Jack Loyens and his brother Charles J. Mikusky. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Friday at 10:15 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St. Trumbull. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4-7:30 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -