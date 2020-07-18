1/1
James Mohan
James M. Mohan
James Michael Mohan was born in Stillwater, NY, and he up in New Scotland, NY and spent many summers on Lake George. He graduated from Voorheesville high school where he was captain of the varsity basketball team. Jim attended Villanova University and received a degree in electrical engineering and remained a life long devoted fan of Villanova Basketball. He began working for Norden Systems in Norwalk, CT and it was there he spent his career until he retired. He received several awards for his innovative product designs for military defense projects. He was known for his wisdom, integrity and cool under pressure. Most significantly, Norden is where he met his wife of 55 years, Caroline Skarupa. They raised three children in Easton, CT and Jim's priority was always taking care of his family. Jim enjoyed retirement skiing, fly fishing, and golfing in Ludlow, VT, then golfing, target and skeet shooting and spending time with good friends in CT and Spring Hill, FL. He was known for his great sense of humor, his patience, and his ability to listen well and give meaningful and thoughtful advice. Jim passed away unexpectedly of heart related issues July 8th at 80. He leaves his wife, Caroline Skarupa Mohan, daughter Cathleen Clark, her husband Wesley Clark of Southington, CT, their children Bridget, Jon, and Corissa, daughter Sharon Sanzari of Easton, CT, her children Nicholas, Haileigh, and Jadynn, and son, James Mohan Jr. of Easton, CT. He also leaves his sister Andrea Gleason, her husband, Walt Gleason of Voorheesville, NY, and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Patricia Joyce Lower, her husband Clyde Lower, Andrew Mohan, his wife Ethel Mohan, his brother, Clyde, "Skip" Lower and granddaughter, Jacqueline Us. He was our rock and we will miss him everyday. All services were held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. To sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 18, 2020.
July 18, 2020
Offering our sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Lesko-Polke Funeral Home
