Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mondo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Mondo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Mondo Obituary
James P. Mondo, Jr.
James P. Mondo Jr. passed away into eternal rest Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in his home alongside his wife Pam Mondo of 18 years and his dog and faithful companion Tank. He is survived by his mother, Madonna F. Mondo, his sister, Robin Wheeler and husband David, his brother, Bruce Mondo, Sr. and wife Kathy, his daughters; Madonna Schiebe and Michelle Delos and son, James P. Mondo III, along with seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Avenue, Bridgeport. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -