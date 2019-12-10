|
|
James P. Mondo, Jr.
James P. Mondo Jr. passed away into eternal rest Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in his home alongside his wife Pam Mondo of 18 years and his dog and faithful companion Tank. He is survived by his mother, Madonna F. Mondo, his sister, Robin Wheeler and husband David, his brother, Bruce Mondo, Sr. and wife Kathy, his daughters; Madonna Schiebe and Michelle Delos and son, James P. Mondo III, along with seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Avenue, Bridgeport. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 12, 2019