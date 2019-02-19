James W. Morris

Jul. 21, 1924 - Feb. 13, 2019James William "Jim" Morris of Southbury, CT, passed away on February 13, 2019 at the age of 94.

Jim was born in 1924 in Willimantic, CT to parents William and Mary Morris. Following his graduation from Central High School in Bridgeport, he faithfully served his Country in Europe in WWII beginning in 1943 and received an honorable discharge from the service in 1945. He later pursued his love of art, receiving a degree from the Whitney School of Art in New Haven. Jim spent nearly his entire career working as a graphic artist for the Sikorsky Aircraft Division of United Technologies.

Jim married the love of his life Anne Sciuto in 1954 and they were married for 64 years. He had two children, Jim, Jr. who lives in Dallas, Texas and Pamela who lives in Easton, Connecticut. Jim was an avid golfer and enjoyed many golf trips and outings with friends and family. However, Jim's greatest loves were his wife Anne and family with whom he enjoyed travelling and spending as much time with as possible. He especially loved spending time playing with his four grandchildren and watching them grow into fine young men. They all brought great joy into his life.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Chris, Bess and Dorothy Morris. He is survived by wife Anne, son Jim and his wife Lee Anne and daughter Pamela and her husband Barry Raskin. He is also survived by four grandchildren Christopher Morris of Washington, D.C., William Morris of Charlotte, N.C., Kyle Raskin of San Diego, CA and Craig Raskin of Brooklyn, NY.

A celebration of Jim's life is scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Jesse Lee United Methodist Church, 25 Flat Rock Rd., Easton, CT. A reception will be held thereafter at the home of Pamela and Barry Raskin, 409 Center Road, Easton, CT.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jim's name to the Jesse Lee United Methodist Church, 25 Flat Rock Rd., Easton, CT, 06612.