|
|
James Mucherino
James John Mucherino, age 67, of Bridgeport, beloved husband to Katherine Smith Mucherino, entered into eternal life on October 26, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, James was the son to the late Anthony and Antoinette Castaldo Mucherino. James was a retired foreman for Safety Marking in Bridgeport. He enjoyed building cars and motorcycles and most of all, spending time with his first born grandson. In addition to his loving wife Katherine, James' memory will be cherished by his beloved children, Richard Mucherino, and his wife, Amanda, of Ansonia, James Mucherino, and his fiancée, Grace Abbott, of Bridgeport, Cara Mucherino, and her fiancé, Ryan Carroll, of Georgia and Anthony Mucherino of Bridgeport; a grandson, Dominic Mucherino; a sister, Kathy Altomare, and her husband, Gus, of Derby; and a brother-in-law, Robert Smith and his wife, Jen of Fairfield. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a prayer service to take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road in Fairfield Center. For travel directions or to sign his online guest register book, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 30, 2019