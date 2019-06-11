James N. Olayos, Jr.

James N. Olayos, Jr., age 31 of Brooklyn, NY and Shelton, CT, beloved and adoring husband of Chelsea Nicole Olayos, passed away unexpectedly while participating in a triathlon on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Long Island, New York. Born on February 22, 1988 in Bridgeport, he was the beloved and oldest son of James N. Olayos, Sr. and Kim Olayos. Jimmy was a graduate of St. Joseph High School, Trumbull and played on the football and baseball teams and was the captain of the basketball team. He attended Eastern Connecticut State University, where he played basketball. Upon graduating from Eastern Connecticut, he went on to obtain his Doctor of Physical Therapy Degree at Franklin Pierce University achieving a 4.0 grade average. He was employed as the Regional Director for Spear Physical Therapy in New York where at a young age he distinguished himself as one of their most admired and respected professionals. Jimmy always had a smile on his face and was always there to lend a helping hand. He was a loving husband, son, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all the lives he has touched. In addition to his cherished wife and best friend of eight years, Chelsea, his other best friend his dog Bruno. He is survived by his parents, James N. Olayos, Sr. and his wife Kim of Shelton, his three younger brothers and best friends, Casey Olayos (Alaina) of Madison, Brett Olayos (Lindsay) of Shelton and Shea Olayos (Margaret) of Shelton, step-brother Alex Sullivan of New Haven, his mother, Jill Olayos and his mother and father-in-law, Michael and Pamela VanDerheyden of Fairfield, and brother and sister-in-law Heather VanDerheyden and Hogan VanDerheyden. Jimmy was predeceased by his supportive, loving grandparents, James "Mindy" Olayos and Rita L. Olayos. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. meeting directly in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 200 Shelton Road, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family on Thursday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jimmy Olayos Jr. Scholarship Fund, checks payable to Notre Dame High School, 220 Jefferson Street, Fairfield, CT 06825. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com Published in Connecticut Post on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary