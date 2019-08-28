|
James P. Pando
James P. Pando, age 84, of Stratford, beloved husband of Mary Ann Hudak Pando, passed away on August 28, 2019 in Lord Chamberlain Health Center, Stratford. Jim was born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, to the late Peter and Ermioni (Nicho) Pando and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a peacetime veteran of the U.S. Army. Jim earned a BS and MS from Southern Connecticut State University and was a retired teacher for the Stratford Board of Education. He was an active member of the Stratford Education Association and was a life member of both the Connecticut and National Education Associations. Jim served on the Parish Council at St. George Albanian Orthodox Church, where he was also a Sunday School teacher. He enjoyed traveling, UConn basketball, playing cards, trips to the casino and monthly breakfast with fellow retirees. The Pando family would like to thank the staff of Lord Chamberlain Health Center for their kind and loving care. Survivors, in addition to his beloved wife, include his devoted children, Susan Lazos and her husband Athanasios of Roswell, Georgia, and Michael Pando of Allston, Massachusetts, a sister, Katherine Pando of Trumbull, Goddaughters, Amy and Jennifer Kutniewski, and several cousins throughout the US and Albania. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Florence Hudak. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, August 31st at 10 a.m. meeting directly at St. George Orthodox Church, 5490 Main Street, Trumbull. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call on Friday from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. A Memorial Prayer Service will be at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations in Jim's memory to St. George Church, 5490 Main St., Trumbull, CT 06611 or to the Disabled American Veteran's () P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 29, 2019