1/1
James Reilly
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James D. Reilly
James Dyer Reilly, 70, died May 9, 2020. James had been in declining health for the past several years. He moved into Cassena Care, Norwalk, CT, in August of 2019, following hospitalization.
James was born on September 6, 1949, in Stamford, CT, the first son and oldest child of Evelyn (Dyer) and James Thomas Reilly. He resided in Stamford until May of 1965 when the family moved to Fairfield, CT. He attended and graduated from Fairfield College Preparatory School and graduated from Fairfield University in May, 1974, with a BS degree in Biology.
James was an active member of the Fairfield Baptist Church and was happiest participating in events with his church family. He was a sports enthusiast and especially enjoyed watching UConn basketball, and loved spending time with his family and friends. James is survived by his sisters and brother: Alice Birney and her husband, Peter; George Reilly and his wife, June; and Evelyn Perran and her husband, Joe Martins. James also had several cousins, nieces and nephews, and was especially fond of his god daughter, Sara Perran.
James was a kind and gentle person who always managed to bring a smile to peoples' faces. He will be deeply missed by all those of us who knew and loved him. A private burial will be held at St. John's Cemetery in Darien, CT. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at The Fairfield Baptist Church, 470 Tunxis Hill Road, Fairfield. In memory of James, donations may be made to The Fairfield Baptist Church, care of Pastor John LaFreniere, P.O. Box 320683, Fairfield, CT 06825. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spear-Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved