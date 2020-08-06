James D. Reilly
James Dyer Reilly, 70, died May 9, 2020. James had been in declining health for the past several years. He moved into Cassena Care, Norwalk, CT, in August of 2019, following hospitalization.
James was born on September 6, 1949, in Stamford, CT, the first son and oldest child of Evelyn (Dyer) and James Thomas Reilly. He resided in Stamford until May of 1965 when the family moved to Fairfield, CT. He attended and graduated from Fairfield College Preparatory School and graduated from Fairfield University in May, 1974, with a BS degree in Biology.
James was an active member of the Fairfield Baptist Church and was happiest participating in events with his church family. He was a sports enthusiast and especially enjoyed watching UConn basketball, and loved spending time with his family and friends. James is survived by his sisters and brother: Alice Birney and her husband, Peter; George Reilly and his wife, June; and Evelyn Perran and her husband, Joe Martins. James also had several cousins, nieces and nephews, and was especially fond of his god daughter, Sara Perran.
James was a kind and gentle person who always managed to bring a smile to peoples' faces. He will be deeply missed by all those of us who knew and loved him. A private burial will be held at St. John's Cemetery in Darien, CT. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at The Fairfield Baptist Church, 470 Tunxis Hill Road, Fairfield. In memory of James, donations may be made to The Fairfield Baptist Church, care of Pastor John LaFreniere, P.O. Box 320683, Fairfield, CT 06825. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com