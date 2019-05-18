Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
Resources
More Obituaries for James Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Richards

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Richards Obituary
James Richards
James "Jim" K. Richards, age 78, husband of the late Geraldine Feducia Richards and resident of Ansonia, entered into eternal rest May 16. He was born June 3, 1940 in Bridgeport, son of the late Winfield E. and Kathleen A. Pappas Richards. Jim was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked as a quality manager for Kerite Company; was a lifelong active member of The First Baptist Church in Ansonia as well as an avid hunter. Jim was formerly a competitive driver and was a lifelong NASCAR fan. Most of all, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, known to his grandson as "Bucky." He leaves to cherish his memory, son Keith Richards (Carol) and daughter Lori Richards, both of Ansonia, nephew Thomas Steeves of Oxford, grandchildren Brandon Richards and Krystle & William Bieber, all of Ansonia, as well as several beloved cousins in Vermont. In addition to his wife and parents, Jim was predeceased by his daughter Sherry Seidel. Friends may call on Tuesday, May 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia, CT. At the request of the family and Jim, former pastor and friend pastor Jerry Fortunato will officiate the services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. (www.jenkinskingfh.com)
Published in Connecticut Post on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
Download Now