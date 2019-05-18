James Richards

James "Jim" K. Richards, age 78, husband of the late Geraldine Feducia Richards and resident of Ansonia, entered into eternal rest May 16. He was born June 3, 1940 in Bridgeport, son of the late Winfield E. and Kathleen A. Pappas Richards. Jim was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked as a quality manager for Kerite Company; was a lifelong active member of The First Baptist Church in Ansonia as well as an avid hunter. Jim was formerly a competitive driver and was a lifelong NASCAR fan. Most of all, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, known to his grandson as "Bucky." He leaves to cherish his memory, son Keith Richards (Carol) and daughter Lori Richards, both of Ansonia, nephew Thomas Steeves of Oxford, grandchildren Brandon Richards and Krystle & William Bieber, all of Ansonia, as well as several beloved cousins in Vermont. In addition to his wife and parents, Jim was predeceased by his daughter Sherry Seidel. Friends may call on Tuesday, May 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia, CT. At the request of the family and Jim, former pastor and friend pastor Jerry Fortunato will officiate the services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. (www.jenkinskingfh.com) Published in Connecticut Post on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary