1925 - 2020
James Rouse Obituary
James Francis Rouse
James Francis Rouse, age 95, formerly of Bridgeport, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Born and raised in Bridgeport, son of the late Francis and Anna Larkin Rouse, Jim had been a Bridgeport resident for most of his life. He was a Veteran of WWII, serving his country in the United States Army. He had worked for the City of Bridgeport for many years until his retirement.
Survivors include his son, James Rouse Jr. and his wife Lucille of Stratford, a brother Robert Patrick Rouse of Milford, four grandchildren, a nephew, four nieces and nine great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by a brother William Rouse and sisters Anna Csizmadia and Mary Baker.
Funeral services will be held privately with burial to follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford with full Military Honors.
To sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 19, 2020
