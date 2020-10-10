James S. Trovarelli Sr.
James S. Trovarelli Sr., age 80 of Stratford passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home with son, companion of many years, Joanie and his beloved sister Carol by his side. He was the widower of Virginia Ciardullo Trovarelli. Born in Bridgeport on December 26, 1939, he was a son of the late James and Mary Fava Trovarelli. Jim worked for the Town of Stratford for 30 years until his retirement in 2000, he started as a mechanic and worked his way up to be crew leader for the Public Works Garage in Stratford. He was active in the classic car community for over 30 years, you could be sure if there was a car show or cruise night happening, Jim would be there with his pride and joy, his 49 Merc. He is survived by his devoted son, James S. Trovarelli Jr. of Stratford and his very special grandson, Matthew Mc Chaud. He is also survived by his siblings; Joseph Trovarelli and his wife Vickey, Rodney Trovarelli and his Linda, Carol Swarbrick and her husband Frank and Francis McDougall as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his beautiful wife Virginia he was also predeceased by his daughter, Gina Marie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. Due to current pandemic concerns it is kindly asked that you wear a mask, keep social distance and avoid lingering after paying your respects to Jim and his family. To offer online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com