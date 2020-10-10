1/1
James S. Trovarelli Sr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James S. Trovarelli Sr.
James S. Trovarelli Sr., age 80 of Stratford passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home with son, companion of many years, Joanie and his beloved sister Carol by his side. He was the widower of Virginia Ciardullo Trovarelli. Born in Bridgeport on December 26, 1939, he was a son of the late James and Mary Fava Trovarelli. Jim worked for the Town of Stratford for 30 years until his retirement in 2000, he started as a mechanic and worked his way up to be crew leader for the Public Works Garage in Stratford. He was active in the classic car community for over 30 years, you could be sure if there was a car show or cruise night happening, Jim would be there with his pride and joy, his 49 Merc. He is survived by his devoted son, James S. Trovarelli Jr. of Stratford and his very special grandson, Matthew Mc Chaud. He is also survived by his siblings; Joseph Trovarelli and his wife Vickey, Rodney Trovarelli and his Linda, Carol Swarbrick and her husband Frank and Francis McDougall as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his beautiful wife Virginia he was also predeceased by his daughter, Gina Marie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. Due to current pandemic concerns it is kindly asked that you wear a mask, keep social distance and avoid lingering after paying your respects to Jim and his family. To offer online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. James Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 375-0798
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved