James N. Spiro
James N. Spiro, age 71 of Bridgeport, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Bridgeport on March 3, 1949 he was the son of the late Vincent W. Spiro Sr., and Ethel (Meszerics) Spiro. Survivors include his loving family; two brothers: John and Thomas Spiro and one sister, Marion S. Smith and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers: Vincent W. Spiro Jr. and Michael Spiro and one sister, Antoinette Duda. Due to the coronavirus all services will be private at the convenience of the family. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 27, 2020