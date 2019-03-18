|
|
James C. Tatalias
James C. Tatalias, age 94, of Trumbull, beloved husband of 62 years to Maria (Contos) Tatalias and father of Christopher Tatalias and Persefone Burnett died peacefully in his home on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Complete Funeral Arrangements will appear in Tuesday's publication of the Connecticut Post. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main Street, Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Choir. commercehillfh.com
AIONIA H MNHMH
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 18, 2019