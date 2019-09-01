|
James Theodore Kauders, M.D.
James Theodore Kauders, MD, age 83, passed away precisely at noon on September 1, 2019. Jim was born on April 16, 1936 and grew up in Philadelphia, PA. He was the son of the late Theodore and Jane (Newberger) Kauders. He was a graduate of Lafayette College and Jefferson Medical College. He spent 2 years as an OBGYN at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida where his love of boating began. He was a highly respected OBGYN where he spent the majority of his career with "The Women's Medical Group" in Bridgeport, CT, where his patients adored him. He was an avid boater, traveler and musician. He was also a member of the Coast Guard Auxillary for many years.
Jim was married for 51 years to the late Diane Epstein Kauders. He is survived by his sister Peggy (Kauders) Meyers (William), his wife Barbara Kauders who made the last six years of his life incredibly happy ones. He is also survived by his daughters Debbie Simon Smagley (Norm), Jill Levine (Bruce), and Ellen Starr (Joe), Stepsons Adam Gross (Jennifer), Marc Gross, and Josh Gross as well as 10 grandchildren, five step grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT (www.greensfuneralhome.com) at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, with interment following at B'nai Israel Cemetery in Fairfield. Shiva will be observed at the Kauders residence through Friday afternoon.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 2, 2019