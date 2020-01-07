|
|
James V. Jennette
04/22/1948 - 12/31/2019
James Vincent Jennette, 71, of West Haven, CT, passed away on December 31, 2019, at St. Raphael's Hospital in New Haven. Jim was the son of the late Vincent Rocky Jennette and mother, Katherine (Deak) Jennette. A longtime West Haven resident, Jim graduated from Southern CT State University in 1970 with a degree in education. Jim worked as regional manager for Mr. Rooter until retirement and spent his early career in management roles in the plumbing and grocery industries. He loved spending time with his family, friends and his beloved dog, Rocky, who was usually perched on Jim's shoulders. Jim was always there to provide loved ones with sage advice, a hearty laugh and a strong shoulder to lean on. He was so supportive and encouraging to his daughters and grandson in any endeavor they pursued. He was an avid reader and enjoyed discussing politics and history, as well as listening to classical music. He also enjoyed making wine and hosting annual Christmas Eve celebrations, serving endless trays of Italian food to all who visited. Jim was a lifelong NY Yankees fan and loved attending games in the "House That Ruth Built." He was also proud to serve as Marshal for the Freemasons of West Haven. Jim will be forever missed by his mother, Katherine; daughter Melanie Glenn and grandson, Connor Glenn; daughter Christina Jennette and her husband Ryan Barillari; brother Paul Jennette and niece Lauren Erickson.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, January 11, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home, 662 Savin Ave., West Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Masonicare: The Masonicare Annual Appeal, The Masonic Charity Foundation of Connecticut, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492. To leave online condolences for Jim's family, please visit www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 8, 2020