|
|
James V. Mottola
James V. Mottola, "Pop", age 105, passed away in Milford on April 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary G. Mottola (Mariconda) to whom he was married 77 years. He was born in NY City on August 26, 1914 to Francecso Mottola and Francesca Flauto. Jim, know to everyone as "Pop", was a successful businessman and restauranteur. There was always something cooking in Pop's kitchen where he made his famous Eggplant Parmigiana and his Homemade Sausage. Growing up in Manhattan and Kearny, NJ, Pop was a lifelong Yankee fan, and in his lifetime saw the likes of Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle play in the Bronx. He was always there to lend a hand if someone needed a ride, a meal, or help with construction projects. He resided in Bridgeport and Milford for the last 70+ years.
He was predeceased by his parents, his wife and five siblings. He is survived by his children, Carol Quirk of West Lebanon, NH and Gloria (Robert) Evick of Southbury; grandchildren, Daniel (Wendy) Quirk of Milford, James (Carolina) Quirk of Chicago, Michelle (Jim) Alvord of Southbury and Natalie (Lou) Arbelo of Stratford; great-grandchildren, Christina, Connor, Caden, Tony, Michael, Amanda, Sophia, Carol, Christopher, Michael and Joseph; and great-great-grandson, Andrew.
Interment will be private. Contributions in his honor can be made to M.C.O.A. Meals on Wheels, 9 Jepson Dr., Milford, CT 06460. The family has been compassionately cared for by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 21, 2020