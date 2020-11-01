1/1
James Voccola
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James J. Voccola
James J. Voccola, age 80, of Shelton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary A. Voccola and Dorothy O. Voccola. Born in Bridgeport on January 25, 1940, he was the son of the late James and Viola Carbone Voccola. A graduate of Warren Harding High School, James was a retired employee of American Chain and Cable and the Monroe Board of Education Custodial Department. He was a member of the bowling and softball teams at American Chain and Cable and enjoyed playing pool at many local senior centers; where he won numerous tournaments and made great friends along the way. But above all, he was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather who loved his family unconditionally. Survivors include his loving children, Debra A. Voccola (Greg) of Deltona, FL. and James M. Voccola (Steve) of Wallingford, two cherished grandchildren, Adam and Parker Voccola-Wight, stepchildren, Ann Cote Tolster (James) of Bridgeport, Timothy Morris (Marie) of Stratford and Christopher Morris (Dollene) of Inverness, FL, as well as several nieces and nephews. He also leaves many close friends, including Carol Born of Seymour. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. directly at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Rd., Trumbull. Due to the concerns about social gatherings, all other funeral services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abriola Parkview Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved