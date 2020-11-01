James J. Voccola
James J. Voccola, age 80, of Shelton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary A. Voccola and Dorothy O. Voccola. Born in Bridgeport on January 25, 1940, he was the son of the late James and Viola Carbone Voccola. A graduate of Warren Harding High School, James was a retired employee of American Chain and Cable and the Monroe Board of Education Custodial Department. He was a member of the bowling and softball teams at American Chain and Cable and enjoyed playing pool at many local senior centers; where he won numerous tournaments and made great friends along the way. But above all, he was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather who loved his family unconditionally. Survivors include his loving children, Debra A. Voccola (Greg) of Deltona, FL. and James M. Voccola (Steve) of Wallingford, two cherished grandchildren, Adam and Parker Voccola-Wight, stepchildren, Ann Cote Tolster (James) of Bridgeport, Timothy Morris (Marie) of Stratford and Christopher Morris (Dollene) of Inverness, FL, as well as several nieces and nephews. He also leaves many close friends, including Carol Born of Seymour. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. directly at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Rd., Trumbull. Due to the concerns about social gatherings, all other funeral services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com