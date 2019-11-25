|
James W. Burr
Jun. 28,1955 ~ Nov. 19, 2019James William Burr, age 64, of Middletown, died November 19, 2019. Jim was the eldest son of the late George and Florence Burr. Calling hours will be at Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home, 2 School St., Woodbury, on Saturday, December 14th from 3 to 5 pm. Burial with military honors will be private and in spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's memory to the . To read the full obituary or leave an online condolence, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 26, 2019