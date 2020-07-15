James W. Vey
James ("Jim") W. Vey, 72, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020, at the Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Haven. Jim was born in Bridgeport, to Muriel and William Vey, on August 9, 1947. Jim was raised on Burnsford Avenue, and attended Sheriden School and Central High School. Upon his graduation in 1966, Jim joined the United States Navy, and served as an electrician's mate and catapult man on the USS Constellation during the Viet Nam War. When he returned home, Jim obtained a steamfitters' license and worked in heating and air conditioning first for Edgerton, Inc., and then for himself for over forty-five years, as J.V. Heating, until his retirement. Jim is survived by his former wife and lifetime companion, Regina M. Vey, of Shelton, and his daughters Erica (Daisy) A. Wikstrom, of Milford, along with her husband Andrew and son Luke, and Angela M. Vey, of Cromwell, along with her significant other Jeffrey Foss-Rugan. Jim is also survived by his daughter Michelle Vey-Spence, of Coral Springs, Florida, along with her husband Darren, and his son, Ryan Ziegler, of Fort Worth, Texas, along with his wife Theresa. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the State Veteran's Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, in Middletown. Brooklawn Funeral Home in Rocky Hill has care of the arrangements, and you may visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to Season's Hospice & Palliative Care or the Closer to Free Ride, benefitting the Smilow Cancer Center at Yale New Haven Hospital.