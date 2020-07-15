1/1
James W. Vey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James W. Vey
James ("Jim") W. Vey, 72, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020, at the Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Haven. Jim was born in Bridgeport, to Muriel and William Vey, on August 9, 1947. Jim was raised on Burnsford Avenue, and attended Sheriden School and Central High School. Upon his graduation in 1966, Jim joined the United States Navy, and served as an electrician's mate and catapult man on the USS Constellation during the Viet Nam War. When he returned home, Jim obtained a steamfitters' license and worked in heating and air conditioning first for Edgerton, Inc., and then for himself for over forty-five years, as J.V. Heating, until his retirement. Jim is survived by his former wife and lifetime companion, Regina M. Vey, of Shelton, and his daughters Erica (Daisy) A. Wikstrom, of Milford, along with her husband Andrew and son Luke, and Angela M. Vey, of Cromwell, along with her significant other Jeffrey Foss-Rugan. Jim is also survived by his daughter Michelle Vey-Spence, of Coral Springs, Florida, along with her husband Darren, and his son, Ryan Ziegler, of Fort Worth, Texas, along with his wife Theresa. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the State Veteran's Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, in Middletown. Brooklawn Funeral Home in Rocky Hill has care of the arrangements, and you may visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com for online condolences. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to Season's Hospice & Palliative Care or the Closer to Free Ride, benefitting the Smilow Cancer Center at Yale New Haven Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
State Veteran's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooklawn Funeral Home
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
860-721-0087
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooklawn Funeral Home Giuliano-Sagarino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 15, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Giuliano-Sagarino Funeral Home Giuliano-Sagarino Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved