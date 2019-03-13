|
|
Jan Czajkowski
Jan Czajkowski, age 54, of Stratford, passed away on March 10, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Born in Poland on September 13, 1964, he was a son of the late Tadeusz Czajkowski and Marianna (Pogorzelska) Czajkowski of Poland.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter Katherine Czajkowski of Stratford, brothers, Andrzej, Tomek, Slawek, and Mirek, and sister Agata Kolakowska, all of Poland, as well as by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may greet the family on Friday, March 15 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael's Arch Church, 310 Pulaski St., Bridgeport. Interment will take place in Poland. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 13, 2019