Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 375-0798
For more information about
Jan Czajkowski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Arch Church
310 Pulaski St.
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jan Czajkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan Czajkowski


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jan Czajkowski Obituary
Jan Czajkowski
Jan Czajkowski, age 54, of Stratford, passed away on March 10, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Born in Poland on September 13, 1964, he was a son of the late Tadeusz Czajkowski and Marianna (Pogorzelska) Czajkowski of Poland.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter Katherine Czajkowski of Stratford, brothers, Andrzej, Tomek, Slawek, and Mirek, and sister Agata Kolakowska, all of Poland, as well as by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may greet the family on Friday, March 15 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael's Arch Church, 310 Pulaski St., Bridgeport. Interment will take place in Poland. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
Download Now