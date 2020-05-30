Jane Andrews
Jane Andrews age 91, entered into rest on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Celebration of life will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services. For more information visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 30, 2020.