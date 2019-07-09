Jane B. Aspden

Jane B. Aspden, age 88, of Milford, CT, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Connecticut Hospice. She was the daughter of the late James B. and Beatrice Douglas Hyndman and was born on December 28, 1930 in Bridgeport. She graduated from Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing, as a registered nurse. She started her career as a nurse at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford, CT and worked for many years before retiring from Milford Pediatric Group. A truly caring and dedicated person, she loved her patients and coworkers, especially Dr. Frank Gruskay. She enjoyed, loved and spoiled her dogs (Grady and Dickens). She loved trivia, word searches, reading, knitting, going on day trips, and the fulfillment of her dream trip to Scotland. Jane is survived by her devoted children Scott Emmons, Kimberly Emmons and Gretchen Parrella and her husband John, her grandchildren Christine Parrella, Laura Emmons and Nicole Emmons. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her 1st husband Harold E. Emmons (Bud) and 2nd husband Raymond Aspden (her high school sweetheart), son James Emmons and daughter Margaret Emmons. We want to thank the staff and nurses at CT Hospice for their loving, compassionate care for Mom in her last days. Viewing will be private. All are invited to a grave side service on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:30 am at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry Street, Milford, CT. Services are being handled by Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seymour Pink Inc., PO Box 333, Seymour, CT 06483, your local Salvation Army or CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06495. To leave condolences, please visit our website at georgejsmithandson.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 11, 2019