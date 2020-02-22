Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Services
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
149 South Pine Creek Road
Fairfield, CT
Jane Banta


1927 - 2020
Jane Banta Obituary
Jane V. Banta
Jane (Mulvaney) Banta, age 92, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Robert Edmond Banta, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, February 21, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. The family will receive friends Monday from 4-7 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. A complete obituary will appear in the Monday edition. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 23, 2020
