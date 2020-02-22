|
|
Jane V. Banta
Jane (Mulvaney) Banta, age 92, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Robert Edmond Banta, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, February 21, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. The family will receive friends Monday from 4-7 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. A complete obituary will appear in the Monday edition. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 23, 2020