Jane Benedict Flader
Jane Benedict Flader, 58, passed away April 8, 2020 in her home in Monroe, CT, after fighting a courageous battle against cancer. She was the youngest of four children born to William D. and Merna (Bingham) Benedict (Goett).
Jane grew up on the family farm and Agway business in Monroe, where she learned the value of hard work performing various farm chores. She developed a very strong attachment to all animals, caring for many dogs and cats throughout her life, loving them all.
While at Masuk High School, Jane was chosen as the school's exchange student and spent a year at a West German high school, where she became fluent in German. She also studied in Austria during her junior year at the University of Vermont, graduating in 1984 with a degree in Economics and German.
Following college, Jane returned to work at the family business, Benedict's Home & Garden in Monroe, eventually taking responsibility for managing the garden center. In 1986 she married her high school sweetheart, John Flader, and they raised their children Matthew, Mark and Carolyn and, for a time, their nephew Robert in their Monroe home. She instilled family values and a love of animals, plants and the outdoors in her children, and they all worked for a time at the business, with nephew Robert now managing the garden center.
Jane was an active member of Christ Church (Episcopal), Trumbull (Tashua), where she was a tireless fundraiser and took on numerous roles, including vestry member and treasurer. A talented cook, Jane was pie master for the annual Apple Festival, and she and John organized countless delicious church dinners. Jane was a very caring person, always thinking of and caring for others, and she poured time and energy into a variety of volunteer activities, including serving as alternate on the Monroe Planning and Zoning Commission.
Jane is survived by her husband John, sons Matthew and Mark and daughter Carolyn Flader, all of Monroe, mother Merna Benedict Goett of Monroe, sister Rebecca (Benedict) Bottomley (Robert) of Hardwick, MA, brothers Bruce (Pam) and Mark (Jeanne) Benedict, both of Newtown, CT, and step-sister Pamela Goett of NYC. Jane also leaves behind a nephew Robert (Lisa) Flader of Monroe, brother-in-law Raymond (Debra) Flader of Milford, CT, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins of multiple generations, and dear friend Tonie Kooloian. Jane was predeceased by her father William Benedict, stepfather John (Jack) Goett and sister-in-law Elizabeth Flader.
A memorial service for Jane will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Jane's name to Christ Church Trumbull, 5170 Madison Avenue, Trumbull, CT 06611.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2020