Services
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral
Following Services
Jane Bergquist Obituary
Jane Brewer Bergquist
Jane Brewer Bergquist, age 83, of Easton died Saturday, February 29th in Bridgeport Hospital. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Clinton Bergquist, her identical twin sister Joan Brewer Wilson, brother Robert Brewer, brother Carl Brewer, sister Marjorie McClaire, half brother Rodney Brewer, and nephew Robert Brewer.
Mrs. Bergquist was born in Ashland Maine on August 31st, 1936. She attended Aroostook College in Maine and taught in Norwalk Public Schools in Connecticut for over 40 years.
She is survived by 11 nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and nephews. She is also survived by brother-in-law Leland McClaire as well as many friends.
Jane was passionate about all of her interests. She enjoyed golfing, singing in her chorus, Harmony on the Sound, and in her octet, Matinee. She enjoyed traveling and playing Canasta.
Friends are invited to call at 10 am on Saturday, March 7th with service at 11 a.m. in the Larson Funeral Home at 2496 North Ave. in Bridgeport. Funeral will follow immediately at Lawncroft Cemetery at 1740 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation (www.lustgarten.org) or ().
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 5, 2020
