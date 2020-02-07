|
Jane Marie (Tierney) Carlin
Jul 18,1928 - Feb 6, 2020
Jane Marie Tierney Carlin, 91, joined her husband, Jerome (Jerry) Carlin in heaven on February 6, 2020, the morning after their wedding anniversary. She passed peacefully, painlessly, and surrounded by her children. Daughter of the late Mary Maloney Tierney and Robert M. Tierney, Sr., and sister of the late Robert M. Tierney, Jr., she was born in Bridgeport and lived her whole adult life in Stratford. She is survived by her son, Thomas Carlin (Lori) of Olyphant, PA, her daughter Janet Carlin of East Haven, CT, and her daughter Tamara (Tammy) Carlin (Bruce Rasquinha) of Castle Rock, CO, as well as three grandchildren, Connor, Shannon, and Fiona Carlin. Jane found joy in helping others and devoted many years to a wide variety of volunteer work, including: Habitat for Humanity, Grasmere on Park, Thomas Merton House, Christian bereavement ministries, and several church choirs. Calling hours will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the McDonald Funeral Home on 2591 Main St., Stratford. Services will be at Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 651 Stratford Rd., in Lordship on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, Jane's family requests donations be made in her memory to the: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: www.jdrf.org. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 8, 2020