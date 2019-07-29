|
|
Jane C. Gallow
Jane C. Gallow, 66, of Fairfield, CT, passed away peacefully at home on July 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. Our beautiful and beloved Jane has joined our Heavenly Father and her parents, William Alexander Gallow and Eunice Pulcine Gallow, in eternal companionship and peace. Jane (Janie, as she was known to family and friends) grew up in New Britain, CT. She graduated from Central Connecticut State University and earned a Master of Education in Special Education of the Hearing Impaired from Boston University. She began her teaching career in Montgomery County, Maryland before relocating to her home state of Connecticut, where she taught for more than 30 years, primarily in the Fairfield Public Schools and later in the Wilton and Milford Public Schools. Jane was, first and foremost, the matriarch of her family, and also the best friend or favorite teacher to many. A loving and devoted mother, nothing was more important to Jane than her children, Deanna and Sandy. She participated uncompromisingly in their education and activities, helping with homework, attending countless piano rehearsals, ballet lessons, recitals, sports practices and games. Full of love, compassion and generosity of spirit, she was a second mother to many. Family and friends were Jane's delight. She loved vacationing every summer on Martha's Vineyard with family and the many friends she would invite. The hot summer days on South Beach and the crisp December nights of "Christmas in Edgartown" were her favorites to spend time with family. She looked forward to returning as soon as she stepped off the ferry in Woods Hole. Nothing made her happier than making everyone a sandwich for a long day at the beach. She relished family excursions, making sure that all appreciated the richness of being together as a family. Always ready to welcome anyone into her home with a contagious smile, she treated all like family. Just like her mother, she loved preparing heartwarming meals for family and friends, especially over the Christmas and Thanksgiving holidays. She was delighted to invite those without plans to join in on her holiday gatherings. Jane is survived by Fernando de Arango; Deanna de Arango Grant, and husband, Alistair, of Fairfield, CT, Alexander "Sandy" de Arango and wife, Logan, of Boston, MA; sister, Cheryl Delldonna, and her husband, Anthony, of New Britain, CT; nieces and nephews, Michaela and Curtis Thierling of West Stockbridge, MA and Christopher Pandolfi of Wilbraham, MA. Lastly, by her beloved Labrador and constant companion, Maisie. The family wishes to thank those who cared for Jane during her courageous battle, as well as those who extended love and support throughout her life. She was and will always be the constant light of her family's lives. Friends and family can celebrate Jane's life during calling hours on Thursday, August 1 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. All other services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Joshua Hermsen Heart Fund (https://joshuahermsenheartfund.com/). For travel directions or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 30, 2019