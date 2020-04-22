|
|
Jane P. Kiley
February 22, 1925 - April 19, 2020
Jane P. Kiley, 95, of Spring Hill, FL, went home peacefully to the Lord on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Formerly of Bridgeport, CT, Jane moved to Spring Hill in 2013.
She was predeceased by her father and mother, Walter G. Sr. and Rose P. Reder, her brother, Walter G. Redder, Jr., sister, Betty Reder and nephew, Gary Redder.
Jane is survived by her loving daughters, Sharon (MIke) Feola of Spring HIll, FL, Kathy Maraia of Bridgeport, CT, her five Grandsons, Michael C. (Jennifer) Feola of Destin, FL, Daniel J. Feola of Woodbridge, VA, Jamie DeLoma of Hamden, CT, Brian N. Feola of Spring Hill, FL and Danny DeLoma of Boston, MA and her three great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Lexi and Luca Feola.
Jane enjoyed spending time with all her grandchildren and also enjoyed knitting, word search puzzles, and visiting with old friends. Jane enjoyed talking with everyone she came in contact with. Most of all, she was a faithful Catholic.
We would like to thank Brooksville Heathcare Center for the love and care they gave to our mom. A celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Aszheimer's Association.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 23, 2020