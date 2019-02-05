Jane Marie Flaherty

Jane Marie Flaherty, age 71, devoted wife of James Flaherty, of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport and University Park, FL, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019.

In addition to her loving husband Jim, Jane's memory will be cherished by her children, Kathleen Stimpson, and her husband John, Margaret Holmgren, and her husband Andrew, Kevin Flaherty, and his wife Tori, Brian Flaherty, and his wife Alexandra; ten grandchildren, Matthew, Henry, Sophie Jane, Aiden, Owen, William, Seamus, Rory, Olive Jane, and James; brother, John Hammond, and his wife Angela, Robert Hammond, and his wife Patricia; eleven nieces and nephew. She was predeceased by her father William Hammond, mother Margaret Hannigan, two brothers, Thomas Hammond, and William Hammond.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Jane attended St Savior's Grammar and St. Joseph's Commercial High School in Brooklyn. After marrying Jim and starting their family, she moved to Fairfield and later to Black Rock. In 1985, the family moved to London, where the children were educated. Jane's passions were her husband and children, Catholic education, particularly Fordham University (Jim, Kate and Brian are all graduates), and Bishop Loughlin High School, Brooklyn. She grew to love Europe, traveling extensively. She became an accomplished artist. She and Jim returned to CT in 2006 and enjoyed their 10 grandchildren. She touched many people throughout her life, forming numerous lasting friendship.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday (Today) from 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Fordham University Church 441 East Fordham Road, Bronx, NY, with a reception to immediately follow. Her interment will be private.

Please consider a Memorial Contribution to the Jane M. Flaherty Scholarship Fund at Fordham University c/o Roger A. Milici, Fordham University, Joseph A Martino Hall, 45 Columbus Avenue, 8th Floor, New York N.Y. 10023. For travel directions or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com.