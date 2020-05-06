Jane Hill Smith
Jane Hill Smith, age 94 of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Paul F. Smith, died peacefully on April 28, 2020, at the Gardner Heights Healthcare Center, Shelton. Born in Stratford, CT on June 5, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Kingsley B. and Agnes Dosch Hill. Mrs. Smith was raised in Stratford, CT and following high school, attended Art College in NYC and attended UCONN. Mrs. Smith enjoyed a long career as a paralegal with the Koskoff & McMahon Law Firm, from which she retired in 1990. She was a longtime resident of Plainville , Watertown, and Terryville, CT, before moving to Shelton six years ago. Mrs. Smith was an avid seamstress and was well known for donating her hand made clown dolls to members of the Watertown swim team. She was also an accomplished pianist and enjoyed oil painting. She is survived by her devoted children, Wendy (Joseph) Boylan of Ansonia, Garry Smith of Watertown, Robin (John Feulner) Smith of New Milford and Jason (Michele) Smith of Watertown, and seven cherished grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her granddaughter Sarah Boylan, sisters Dorothy Birdseye and Nancy Hyman as well as her first husband John Lattanzi. Funeral Services are private. The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, is in care of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Online condolences may be made at www.wakeleememorial.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 6, 2020.