Jane Tesla
Jane "Jenny" Grich Tesla, age 94, a lifelong resident of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Elmer Tesla, passed from this life on September 12, 2019 in her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born on November 15, 1924 in Bridgeport and was the daughter of the late Charles and Susan Knut Grich. Jane was a lifetime member of Holy Name of Jesus Church where she was a past president of the Ladies Guild. She lived a full life as an avid golfer, bowler and world traveler and had many hobbies including her angel collection, searching for minerals and sea glass. Jane was also very proud of the blankets she sewed for the children at the Hole in the Wall charity with the Linus program. Jane is survived by her loving children of Thomas Tesla and wife Kathy of Shelton, Stephen Tesla and wife Mary of Milford, Janet Nemetz and husband Martin of Shelton and Charles Tesla of Stratford, she will be greatly missed by her 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her longtime companion, Anthony (Papa Tony) Silva. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Avenue, where a Christian Mass of Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Albert Pinciaro. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. Honoring her wishes there will be no calling hours. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to her devoted caregivers, her granddaughter, Jennifer DeBlasio and Papa Tony's daughter, Joanne Hannan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Church, or a . Arrangements have been entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 13, 2019