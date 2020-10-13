Jane F. Wilson
Aug 3, 1940 - Oct 11, 2020. SEYMOUR - Jane Frances Wilson, age 80 of Seymour, entered eternal rest on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born on August 3, 1940 in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Michael and Louise (Hughes) Gasper. She attended high school in Bridgeport where she met her husband, James Wilson, Sr. They raised their family in Bridgeport and Ansonia where they shared fond memories celebrating holidays and swimming in the backyard pool. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and loved cooking meatballs and steak sandwiches, but especially birthday cakes for her children and grandchildren. Jane was a retired employee for Caspari Inc. in Seymour where she left behind many friends. She was predeceased by her husband James, Sr., her son Jeffrey, and brothers Michael and Richard (and his wife Marion). Survivors include her sons, James Wilson, Jr. and his fiancée Laura Garcia, and John Wilson. Jane also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Geo, Jeremy, Jamie, Samantha, Amanda, John Jr., and Joshua, as well as four great-grandchildren, Paisley, Charlotte, Ryann and Nash. She is also remembered by her sister-in-law, Rosemary and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family and the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483 has been entrusted with her arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com