1/
Jane Wilson
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane F. Wilson
Aug 3, 1940 - Oct 11, 2020. SEYMOUR - Jane Frances Wilson, age 80 of Seymour, entered eternal rest on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born on August 3, 1940 in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Michael and Louise (Hughes) Gasper. She attended high school in Bridgeport where she met her husband, James Wilson, Sr. They raised their family in Bridgeport and Ansonia where they shared fond memories celebrating holidays and swimming in the backyard pool. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and loved cooking meatballs and steak sandwiches, but especially birthday cakes for her children and grandchildren. Jane was a retired employee for Caspari Inc. in Seymour where she left behind many friends. She was predeceased by her husband James, Sr., her son Jeffrey, and brothers Michael and Richard (and his wife Marion). Survivors include her sons, James Wilson, Jr. and his fiancée Laura Garcia, and John Wilson. Jane also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Geo, Jeremy, Jamie, Samantha, Amanda, John Jr., and Joshua, as well as four great-grandchildren, Paisley, Charlotte, Ryann and Nash. She is also remembered by her sister-in-law, Rosemary and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family and the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483 has been entrusted with her arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home
161 West Church Street
Seymour, CT 06483-2525
(203) 888-2538
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved