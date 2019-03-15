Connecticut Post Obituaries
Jane W. Yozie, age 96, of Milford, beloved wife of the late George Yozie, entered peaceful rest on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport. She was born on November 29, 1922 in Wetumpka, Alabama and the daughter of the late Frances (Harwell) Wingett. Mrs. Yozie was a secretary for Sprague Meter Company and Textron for over 40 years before her retirement. She was passionate about writing poems and books which included "Jane's World" that she did extensive research for her family history. She loved animals as well. Mrs. Yozie is survived by her devoted sister, Mary Mahieu of Milford. Her brother, Fred Aherns predeceased her. Funeral Service and Interment will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted with the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a in honor of Jane. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 15, 2019
