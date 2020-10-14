Janeen L. Fountain

Mrs. Janeen Lanette Fountain, 46 years old, was born on February 22, 1974, in Bridgeport, Connecticut. She is the daughter of Apostle Lorenzo Pettway and Debra Gail Pettway and the second oldest of five children. Janeen grew up in the P.T. Barnum housing complex, where she shared many memories with family and friends. Her parents instilled in her a strong passion for Jesus Christ. That love for Christ translated into her intense love of music at a very young age. Encouraged by her parents, she began playing the bass guitar at seven years old at her parent's church, Household of Faith.

She eventually transitioned to playing the piano and organ. This transition led to her being recognized by her peers as one of the premier musicians in Connecticut.

Her passion for music didn't stop there; she began to sing and write music for the Household of Faith Crusade Choir. Her music ability allowed the choir to win the McDonald's Gospel Fest along with many other accolades.

In 1990, she met the love of her life Venoal "Junior" Fountain, who shared with her a passion for Christ and music. They began dating in 1993, and in June of 1999, Junior and Janeen united in holy matrimony. God blessed their union with two children, Venoal III and Alivia Grace. In 1993, Janeen joined the late Elder Ricky T. Harris & Friendz, where she continued to expand her vocal talent. In 1996, Junior and Janeen founded God's Generation (G.G.) youth choir. Janeen composed several songs for the choir. You can hear her powerful voice throughout all of G.G.'s albums over the years. She led the choir's musical functions but played a crucial role in the choir's evolution into a full-fledged ministry that provided spiritual counseling to hundreds of young people globally. In 2010, Janeen began her solo music journey and released "Janeen's Diary." A collection of hits that included "Jesus You Are My Friend," "Y.O.U.," and "Irresistible," to name a few. The album continues to touch lives. Janeen has shared the stage with numerous artists during her life; Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, Richard Smallwood, Lyle Lovett, Macy Gray, Dottie Peoples, Tye Tribbett, Bobby Jones, Danny Eason, Natalie Wilson & S.O.P., B.B. Jay and many more. Janeen's medical career began at the Bridgeport University Chiropractic Clinic.

From there, she joined Trumbull Oncology Center, which later became affiliated with Yale/Bridgeport Hospital, where she was employed for over two decades. Recently, Janeen's passion for Breast Cancer awareness lead her to become a member and advocate of the Norma Pfriem Breast Center team.

The family will forever cherish Janeen's beautiful life. She is survived by her loving husband, Venoal "Junior" Fountain, and her children: Venoal III and Alivia Grace. Father and Mother, Apostle Lorenzo Pettway, and Elderess Debra Gail Pettway of Bridgeport, CT. Grandmother, Queen Turner of Bridgeport, CT. 5 sisters, Tanisha Williams of Bridgeport, CT, Katrina Parker (Willie Parker, Jr.) of Stratford, CT, Kassandra Johnson (Laterrius "Terry" Johnson Sr.) of New Haven, CT, and Kimberly Pettway of Bridgeport, CT. 1 adopted sister Jasmine Sloan of Bridgeport, CT. Father and Mother-in-law, Bishop Venoal M. Fountain Sr., and Lady Sandra A. Fountain of Bridgeport, CT. Brothers-in-law, David Foreman, Brian Foreman, and Joseph Mushrall, and sister-in-law, Aurelia L. Mushrall; numerous nieces and nephews, DaSean Kenney, DaSheena Kenney, Jessica Drury, Alexis Drury, Shaquana Drury, Cyrus Williams, Julian Fountain (Nephew-Son), Cyera Williams, Willie "Wink" Parker III, Laterrius "Tee Tee" Johnson Jr., Tristin Parker, and Zayn Parker; and a host of other relatives. The following family members predecease her, Clinton and Georgiana Pettway (Grandfather and Grandmother), William Turner (Grandfather), Kacee, and Kholee Johnson (Nephew and Niece). Wake Friday, October 16, 2020 3 p.m.– 6 p.m. Household of Faith Church, 431 Hallett Street, Bridgeport, CT Celebration Saturday, October 17, 2020 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. (Viewing) 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Service) Vertical Church, 225 Meloy Road, West Haven, CT Celebration (Remote Viewing - Livestream) Saturday, October 17, 2020 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. (Viewing) 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Service) Gateway Christian Fellowship, 129 Bull Hill Lane, West Haven, CT. The State of Connecticut requires that all attendees of the services wear facemasks due to COVID-19.

Please send all flower arrangements to Household of Faith Church, 431 Hallett Street, Bridgeport, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to; Breast Center OR Janeen L. Fountain Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o TD Bank, 820 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484.



