Janet M. Caliendo, RN
Janet Marie Caliendo, RN, age 56 of Stratford, died on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. She was born in Bridgeport to the late Albert and Olga (Costa) Glucksnis.
Janet was a 1981 graduate of Stratford High School and received her RN from St. Vincent School of Nursing. She enjoyed all things Disney and volunteering time at church
Janet is survived by her children, Hope C. Caliendo and Philip M. Caliendo, both of West Haven; her brother, James Glucksnis and wife, Karen, of West Haven; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford, with Rev. Dennis Rhodes officiating. Interment in Lakeview Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 17, 2019