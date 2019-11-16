Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Caliendo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Caliendo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Caliendo Obituary
Janet M. Caliendo, RN
Janet Marie Caliendo, RN, age 56 of Stratford, died on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. She was born in Bridgeport to the late Albert and Olga (Costa) Glucksnis.
Janet was a 1981 graduate of Stratford High School and received her RN from St. Vincent School of Nursing. She enjoyed all things Disney and volunteering time at church
Janet is survived by her children, Hope C. Caliendo and Philip M. Caliendo, both of West Haven; her brother, James Glucksnis and wife, Karen, of West Haven; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford, with Rev. Dennis Rhodes officiating. Interment in Lakeview Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pistey Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -