Janet Carroll
1941 - 2020
Janet Goduto Carroll
Janet Goduto Carroll, a lifelong resident of Monroe, died on August 22, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center, from complications of a stroke. She was 79.
Janet was born in 1941 in Bridgeport, CT and was the daughter of Louise and John Goduto. She had one older brother, Richard. The family moved to Fairfield in the mid 50's. She is a graduate of St. Charles Grammar School in Bridgeport and Andrew Warde High School in Fairfield. Janet attended the University of Bridgeport for a short while, taking journalism classes. She met the love of her life, Edward, in 1960 while working for Remington Shaver Corporation in Bridgeport. The two were married 2 years later and their happy marriage lasted 58 years. They had 2 children, Noreen and Eileen, and moved from Bridgeport to Monroe in 1971. Janet was a stay at home mom until 1979 and returned to the workforce as a mortgage credit appraiser for People's United Bank. She enjoyed her job and worked there for 30 years before she retired. Janet was an active member of St. Jude Church and a member of the Rosary Alter Society. Janet's passions were old movies, stamp collecting and her grandchildren. Anyone who knew Janet had conversations about her 5 grandchildren, along with photos! She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Janet is survived by her loving husband, Edward J. Carroll of Monroe, her daughters Noreen Carroll Menousek and her husband Michael of Newtown and Eileen Carroll Ainsworth and her husband Brian of Fairfield. She has 5 wonderful grandchildren Catherine, Matthew, Lauren, Logan and Morgan. She was predeceased by her brother Richard.
Calling hours will take place at Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, on Thursday, August 27, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. (*masks and six feet of physical social distancing will be required to protect the family, guests, and funeral team*), followed by a private funeral mass and burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Parish Capital Fund, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468.



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
2034458500
Memories & Condolences
August 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Spadaccino Funeral Home
