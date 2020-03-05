Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Philip Church
1 Father Conlon Place
Norwalk, CT
Janet D. Cebula


1967 - 2020
Janet D. Cebula Obituary
Janet D. Cebula
Janet D. Cebula, age 53, of Lindenhurst, NY passed away February 28, 2020. Janet is survived by her mother: Barbara Cebula of Norwalk, father: Frank Cebula of Myrtle Beach, brother: Ron Cebula of Fayetteville, GA and boyfriend: Brad Maves of Lindenhurst. A memorial Mass will be held in Janet's honor at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Philip Church, 1 Father Conlon Place, Norwalk, CT. Reception to follow immediately at the mansion behind the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Philip Church or a .
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 6, 2020
