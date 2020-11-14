Janet Fabia DeMattia
Janet Fabian Ions DeMattia passed away on Nov. 10, 2020, in Naples, FL, surrounded by family. Janet was born on July 29, 1936, in Bridgeport, CT, to Anthony (Andy) Ions and Agnes Fabian Ions. She grew up in Southport, CT, surrounded by neighbors she remembered fondly her whole life. After graduating from Roger Ludlowe High School, Janet worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Bernard Beck in the Mayfair section of Westport and then as office manager for Arkway and Thomas Orthodontists in Westport. After raising her family in Fairfield, she worked as a bookkeeper for Wiswell, Inc. in Southport. At the time of her death, Janet was the longest living member of Southport Congregational Church. She was baptized there in 1942, married there in 1961, served as the first woman to chair the Board of Deacons, and volunteered on many committees and at the Carousel Thrift Shop. Janet will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, wonderful cook, talented painter who enjoyed her Paint Together group, and world traveler who loved traveling with and visiting her cousins and extended family. She is survived by her devoted husband and children Michael DeMattia Jr., daughter Robin DeMattia, son and daughter-in-law Michael and Shkurta DeMattia III and grandson Logan DeMattia; friend of the family Geoff Britt; beloved first cousins and their families; lifelong friends from high school; and friends in Fairfield, CT, and Naples, FL, where she was a seasonal resident for 20 years. The family thanks Avow Hospice for Janet's care. A memorial service and burial of her ashes in Oaklawn Cemetery in Fairfield will take place at a later date. Donations toward a memorial tree in Janet's honor are requested to Southport Congregational Church, 524 Pequot Ave., Southport, CT 06890, or to the charity of your choice
in her memory.
