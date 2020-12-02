Janet A. Dinihanian
Janet A. Dinihanian, age 61, beloved wife of Neil Dinihanian, passed away on November 30, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital Smilow Cancer Center. Janet was born in Bridgeport on February 3, 1959, loving daughter of Edgar and Dorothy (Segla) Arsenault of Stratford and had been a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of Bunnell High School class of 1976 and was an administrative assistant at the University of New Haven. Previously she had worked as an administrative assistant at Fairfield University and worked as a branch manager for Lawyers Titles Insurance Company. Survivors in addition to her parents and beloved husband of 40 years, include her devoted children, Mathew and his wife Nicole of North Haven, Katie and her fiancé Will of Florida, and Jonathan and fiancée Vic of Milford, 2 cherished grandchildren, Kennedy and Sedona, brothers, Paul Arsenault and his wife Maria of North Carolina, and Stephen Arsenault and his wife Marianne of Shelton, and several nieces and nephews. Janet loved her penny slots, antiquing, staying up late to watch her New York Mets and spending time with her family and book club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphona Society. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family has elected to hold a private service. The Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com