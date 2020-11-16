Janet Ellis Gillis
Janet Ellis Gillis, formerly of Fairfield, CT died peacefully in her sleep on November 13 in Harpswell, Maine, near her beloved summer home of nearly ninety years on Bailey Island. Born August 6, 1932 in Baltimore, Maryland, Janet was the only child of Harold Warburton and Doris Armstrong Ellis. Janet lived in various Mid-Atlantic and New England towns and completed her education at the Forsyth School of Tufts University. She settled in Fairfield in 1963 where she lived for the next fifty-five years. There she raised five children as a single mother for all but the first six years. She adored her home on Chelsea Street, and she delighted in getting to know as many people in Fairfield as humanly possible. With five kids and as many and often more pets, the house was always full of friends, neighbors and laughter. Janet immersed herself in her children's activities, and she enjoyed nothing more than a trip to Blinn's Toy Shoppe, doing the marketing at Mercurio's and later at The Pantry, an afternoon at the Sea Lodge in Southport, or a birthday cake from Devore's bakery. She was a congregant of Trinity Episcopal Church and a leader in the DAR. Her final years were a challenge as Alzheimer's gradually robbed her of her iron-clad memory, and she spent the last eighteen months in a remarkable home for memory care patients, The Vicarage by the Sea, in Harpswell. Surrounded by pets and loving caretakers, she looked out at the familiar ocean and fought on until the end. Janet is survived by Debi Laliberte (Leo) of Port Orange, Florida; Penny Townsend (J. Michael) of Miami; W. Christopher (Brenda) of North Haven; Janet (Pokey) Jackson (John) of Belleville, Illinois; and Cindy Burroughs (Warren) of Brooklyn Heights; 12 grandchildren: Kenny, Jonathan and Brenna Pittman; Emily (Townsend) Fisser and Charlie Townsend; Jesse, Kelly and Dylan Gillis; Magdalene and Thomas Jackson and Lindsay and Haley Burroughs and 2 great-grandchildren, Cameron and Caroline Fisser.
Donations in Janet's memory may be made to Joslin Diabetes www.joslin.org
; The Orr's and Bailey Islands Fire Department www.obifd.org
: or Agassiz Village www.agassizvillage.org
. A memorial service will be scheduled when the Covid19 situation improves. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit www.brackettfh.com