Janet Lynn Checca France, age 53, of Trumbull and formerly of Naugatuck passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late James A. France. Born in Bridgeport on February 22, 1966, she was a daughter of Rudolph and Florinda Pauciello Checca of Trumbull. Janet was a graduate of Trumbull High School, class of 1984 and went on to Butler Business School. She was a Residential and Consumer Lending Closing Specialist for People's United Bank with over 30 years of dedicated service. Janet enjoyed traveling to Florida and her trips to the casino for concerts and a night out, however her greatest enjoyment was found in the time she spent with her family, especially her nephew Dylan. In addition to her parents, survivors include her nephew, Dylan Lewis of Trumbull, cousins, Theresa Diamond of Bethel, Marie Clark of Monroe and best friends, Kathy Cavaliere of Trumbull, Allison Brown of Stratford as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Lynda Lewis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. directly in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 200 Shelton Rd., Trumbull. Interment will follow in Nichols Village Cemetery, Trumbull. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dylan Lewis Scholarship Fund through the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on June 30, 2019