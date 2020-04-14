|
|
Janet L. Maloney
Janet (Gilonta) Lepone Maloney, age 96, of Shelton, CT passed away peacefully at Bishop Wicke Health & Rehabilitation Center, on April 10, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, CT on December 6, 1923, she was the seventh of eight siblings of the late Pasqual and Rosa Tucciaroni Lepone. She was the beloved wife of William Vincent Maloney (Mal) for 67 years who predeceased her. She was a longtime Bridgeport and Stratford resident.
She worked most of her life. She retired after many years at Sikorsky where she was happy to be a member of the Garden Club. She and Mal enjoyed vacationing with friends and family on cruises, travel abroad and Lake Winnipesaukee; summer picnics and raucous New Year's Eve parties with her family. Among her favorite things to do were being the first at tag sales with her sisters and taking dancing lessons with Mal. She had a passion for sending cards and notes for every occasion to family, friends or mere acquaintances. While not a great cook, she did love to make Italian cookies; she made the best chicken and wine, ice box cakes and pizza freeta (fried dough); she spent any spare time working in her flower garden. Mom was there for everyone.
Janet is survived by her son Robert Roy Sember and his wife Linda of Shelton, five grandchildren Robert Sember Jr. and his wife Michele, Ellen Sember, Matthew Sember and his wife Mariethess, Kate Feeney and her husband Michael and David Knott and his wife Stephanie. Twelve great-grandchildren, RJ, Daniel, Ryan, Christina, Angela, Ashley, Rebecca, Dominique, Wilcy, Tucker, Tatum and Sullivan. Eight great-great-grandchildren, Nyasia, Andre, Alijah, Asianna, Anecia, Kayleanna, Cora and Christopher; her sister, Teresa Corsano, son-in-law, Barry Knott and many nieces and nephews with special thanks to Cousin Dee for all her attention to Mom.
In addition to her husband, Mal, she was predeceased by her first husband, Michael Sember, KIA in WWII, her daughter, Noreen Knott, grandson Douglas Sember, six brothers and sisters, and several nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made to a . Private entombment will be at St. Michael's Mausoleum. There will be a Memorial Mass at a future date at St. Marks Church where she was an active member. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 16, 2020